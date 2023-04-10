Tunisia: Ons Jabeur Reaches Final of Charleston Open for Second Time in a Row

9 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — World's 5th and No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur made it to the final of the US Credit One Charleston Open WTA 500, for the second time in a row, after defeating No.3 seed Russia's Daria Kasatkina in a rain-interrupted semi-final played on Saturday evening.

The Tunisian player had qualified for the semi-final over Russian Anna Kalinskaya who retired due to illness on Friday.

Jabeur will face at the final either top seed Jessica Pegula or defending champion Belinda Bencic for the title on Sunday.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.