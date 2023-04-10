Tunisia: Ons Jabeur Reaches Final of Charleston Open for Second Time in a Row

Tunis/Tunisia — World's 5th and No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur made it to the final of the US Credit One Charleston Open WTA 500, for the second time in a row, after defeating No.3 seed Russia's Daria Kasatkina in a rain-interrupted semi-final played on Saturday evening.

The Tunisian player had qualified for the semi-final over Russian Anna Kalinskaya who retired due to illness on Friday.

Jabeur will face at the final either top seed Jessica Pegula or defending champion Belinda Bencic for the title on Sunday.