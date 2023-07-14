South Africa: Third Suspect Arrested in Truck Attacks - South African News Briefs - July 14, 2023

Third Suspect Arrested in Truck Attacks

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent attacks on freight trucks in Emalahleni, reports TimesLive. The arrests come after at least 21 trucks were torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga since last weekend. Police minister Bheki Cele said that 12 people had been identified as suspects of interest by officers investigating what has been described as coordinated attacks on freight trucks. The suspects are facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Experts Say No Immediate Cause for Panic Over India's Rice Export Ban

India, the world's largest rice exporter, is considering a ban on rice exports to control inflation, reports News24. Economists believe there is no immediate cause for panic in South Africa as the country can source rice from other suppliers like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Global rice prices have softened, and a record rice crop is expected to stabilise prices. However, an extended ban by India could lead to inflationary pressure. The weakness of the South African rand and the impact of El Niño weather patterns on food inflation are additional concerns.

Fans Divided Over Thebe Magugu's New Orlando Pirates Kits

Fashion designer Thebe Magugu has designed new uniforms for the Orlando Pirates football club, which have sparked some controversy among fans, reports EWN. The kits will be black and pistachio green and will be available for sale on July 27. Despite criticism, Magugu, who is only 29, has achieved significant success in his career, including winning the LVMH Prize and being a finalist for the International Woolmark Prize. He recently appeared in a Vogue x Snapchat advertisement, using vintage items to reflect on his upbringing.

More South African news