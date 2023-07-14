Ghana: Liberia, Ghana Signed Fisheries Agreement

14 July 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Perry B. Zordyu

The Liberian Government through the Fisheries and Aquacultural Authorities and the Government of Ghana have signed a Technical and Scientific agreement to help boost fisheries in Liberia.

Ghana's Minister of Aquaculture and Development, Marvis Hawa Koomson said the agreement will help NaFAA to address technical and scientific challenges affecting the system. Madam Koomson furthered that the signing of the agreement will further strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

She, however, urged Ghanaian fishermen fishing on Liberian waters to be law-abiding to sustain the already mutual relationship between Liberia and Ghana.

The Ghanaian envoy then praised the Liberian Government headed by President George Weah for the government's continuous support to the National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

For her part, NaFAA's Director General, Emma Glassco lauded the Ghanaian Government most especially Madam Koomson for her country's support to Liberia.

Madam Glassco believes the signing of the agreement is crucial to improve fisheries in Liberia; describing it as a milestone achievement. She affirmed NaFAA's commitment to ensure the protection of share stocks and enforce compliance of global and regional fisheries regulations.

The agreement was signed Wednesday by NaFAA's Director General, Emma Glassco on behalf of Liberia while Ghana's Minister of Aquaculture and Development signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

73

Share

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.