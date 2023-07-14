Liberia: Farmers Appreciate Western Cluster

14 July 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Several farmers in Bomi County, especially those with farms near the operation areas of Western Cluster have appreciated the company for providing crops compensation to them.

The distribution was done last week by the country manager, Mr. Chetan Savant.

The company made over US$15,000(Fifteen thousand United States do over fifteen farmers. Informing journalists on Tuesday this week, the External Relations Affairs Manager, Mr. Samuel Brown said they made payments to those who have crops near the mines.

One of the beneficiaries Musu Kollie said she was grateful to the company for embarking on such an initiative.

"I want to tell Western Cluster to thank you. I want to say a big thank you for giving us money to go and replant our crops," she said.

Mr. Brown, said, "Farmers Who have crops near the mines, were called for compensation. We called them so that we can compensate them. We spent over US$15,000(fifteen thousand United States dollars). We have fifteen farmers on the list,"

Another beneficiary, Mr. Moses Kollie, said he did not expect much money. According to him, he received US$2,000(Two thousand dollars). I thank God. They paid for our crops." He had cassava, pawpaw, and plantain among others.

Western Cluster Limited said since 2011, it has invested approximately US$300 million in the country, including payment for the concession rights; US$15.5 million payment to the Community Development Fund; construction of two major bridges - the Klay Junction Bridge and the Gui Town Bridge; upgrading and maintaining the Tubmanburg to St. Paul River Bridge Road; and several other communities and infrastructure development initiatives.

Currently, the company is rehabilitating the road from Klay Junction to Tubmanburg. This followed the earlier rehabilitation of Klay junction road to Duala, Monrovia recently.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.