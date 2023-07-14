Liberia: PUL Concludes Mass Membership Meeting

...Urges Collaboration With USAID On Media Development Activity

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) on Wednesday concluded its mass membership meeting, which culminated in a call for the leadership to engage in dialogue with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) regarding the management of the Media Development Activity.

The Media Development Activity is a vital project implemented as part of the United States of America's support for Liberia's development.

Internews, an organization involved in the project, has notified the Union of a threat of termination of its contract under the USAID Media Activity Grant citing specific grounds for their decision. As a co-applicant for the USAID Media Activity in Liberia, a five-year initiative aimed at developing the media landscape in the country, the Press Union membership unanimously resolved to inform USAID about the current circumstances and provide updates on project activities that have been impeded by Internews.

Additionally, the PUL has requested an investigation and assistance from USAID in resolving the situation.

In the aftermath of the meeting, the Union has issued a press release, declaring the current leadership of the PUL to be legitimate as per the PUL's Constitution and the Laws of Liberia until a verdict is delivered by the Court in the ongoing legal dispute.

To ensure uninterrupted operations at the PUL, the membership has mandated Daniel Nyakonah, Vice President, and Akoi Baysah, Assistant Secretary General to assume the roles of Acting President and Acting Secretary General respectively in accordance with the Union's Constitution. This decision follows the submission of resignation letters by former President Charles B. Coffey, Jr. and former Secretary General Musa M.B Kenneh.

The membership has instructed the new leadership to manage the Union's affairs until the court issues a ruling on the election dispute aiming to prevent any leadership vacuum within the PUL. The membership of the Press Union of Liberia serves as the highest decision-making body of the Union, operating in the absence of the Union's Congress.

The Press Union of Liberia is an organization dedicated to promoting press freedom, advocating for the rights and welfare of journalists, and ensuring professional standards in the media industry of Liberia. The PUL strives to strengthen the media landscape, foster ethical journalism, and facilitate constructive engagement between media practitioners, government entities, and civil society.