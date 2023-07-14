Liberia: New PPCC Boss Vows to Review Procurement, Concession Agreement

The newly confirmed Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has vowed to review every and all procurements and concession agreement documents.

At his induction ceremony Thursday, 13 July 2023 at PPCC's office in Monrovia, Mr. Bodger Scott Johnson pledged to mitigate and prevent corruption across all spectrums of government.

He said his leadership will enforce compliance and monitoring adequately and transparently in the procurement sector.

"Under my leadership, my able PPCC team and I intend to enforce compliance, monitoring adequately and transparently reviewing procurement and concession documents," he said.

He pledged to prevent corruption in the procurement process, providing training and workshops on procurement across the government.

According to him, they will enforce the PPCC Act across the national government, and they are also willing to work with every government institution regarding their procurement plan and implementation.

Mr. Johnson outlined that the three components in the procurement processes are people, process, and paperwork, adding that they will work to ensure that such principles are upheld and implemented.

He stated that people need training, explaining that the procurement process is long because of the lack of more compliance staff.

Mr. Johnson noted that the paperwork is cumbersome from procuring entities and at PPCC.

"My goal is to improve the procurement process. And I certainly welcome the transition to E-procurement," he said.

The new PPCC boss said the primary objective of the institution is to ensure the economic and efficient use of public funds in public procurement.

He added that it is to ensure that public procurement and concession processes are conducted in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner.

He assured that the PPCC under his leadership will uphold these primary objectives by seeking close partnerships and collaboration with government-procuring entities and state-owned enterprises and partners.

"I am deeply honored by your confidence in my ability and capacity to lead this commission. I feel truly privileged to have the opportunity to serve and work with all our partners for the next four years," said Mr. Johnson.

He thanked his predecessor Cllr. Roseline J. Kowo for her efforts and dedication.

The PPCC on Thursday, 13 July 2023 officially inducted Mr. Johnson as the new Executive Director to steer the affairs of the institution for the next four years.

Mr. Johnson was appointed by the Board of Commissioners of the PPCC succeeding Cllr. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo following the expiration of her tenure.

The program was graced by several government and diplomatic partners who expressed confidence and trust in the new leadership.

But they urged the new head of the entity to maintain trust and confidence despite believing he can do better.