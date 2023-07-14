Liberia: Judge Willie to Interpret Justice Gbeisay's Mandate

Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Willie is expected to interpret the mandate of Chambers Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay today in the ongoing murder trial of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and three other family members.

On Wednesday, July 12, Associate Justice Gbeisay declined the request of State prosecutors to issue an alternative writ of certiorari as prayed for by prosecutors in the ongoing murder trial involving Cllr, Scott and family members.

Prosecutors had requested that the Justice in Chambers undo Judge Willie's decision granting defense lawyers' application for discovery.

The state prosecutors did not want to be compelled to present the evidentiary materials they relied on to arrest, detain and charge former Chief Justice Gloria Scott and Family members with the crime of murder.

Defense lawyers say they have received the said notice of assignment from Judge Willie citing all parties to appear to hear the reading of the Chamber Justice's mandate.

According to our legal correspondents covering this case, the interpretation of this action on the part of the chamber justice, the swift denial ruling helps to strengthen the argument of the defense team and yet another step to justice.

The legal team for the former chief justice family have continuously requested the state to bring forth the evidence the state claims to have in its possession to bring charges of murder on the family after the egregious and fatal bodily leading to the death of Charloe Musu.

Legal pundits averred that it might be too early for the government lawyers to begin to question the theory or foundation of their case it might also be too early to question the credibility of the police and their ability to put together a cogent body of evidence to secure a conviction.

The defense team appeared in a more buoyant mood along with the appearance of the former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott who is making an appearance pro se in her own defense and that of her family members. All four women accused women were brought in from the correctional center aka South Beach last Wednesday to listen to the Chambers Justice ruling.