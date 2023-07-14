Liberia: Gbah in Bomi Gets Township Status

The House of Representatives has concurred with the Senate for the creation of Gbah Township in Bomi County. Gbah is situated within Zekpeh Clan, Senjeh District in Western Liberia.

In a communication Tuesday, 11 July during the 17th Day sitting of the 2nd Quarter of the 6th Session, the Senate informed the House that it acted upon the legislation on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The Liberian Senate sought the House of Representatives' timely concurrence on the creation of said township in Bomi County.

Addressing legislative reporters immediately after the House's concurrence on Capitol Hill, Bomi County Electoral District One Representative, Finda Gborie Lansanah, expressed excitement for the creation of Gbah Township.

She said the achievement was part of her late husband, ex-Senator Lahai Gbagba Lansanah's dream for the county.

The late former Senator Lansanah served during the 52nd Legislature. He also served as President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate when former Senator Isaac Nyanebo of Grand Gedeh was removed from the position.

Representative Lansanah said to have such instrument passed by the Legislature during her tenure is an achievement for her and the district.

The Act for the creation of Gbah Township was discharged from Senate committee room and reintroduced through the instrumentality of Representative Lansanah and Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County.

Representative Lansanah, who replaces Representative Snowe in House said upon her ascendency, she was briefed by her predecessor Snowe that the creation of Gbah Township was a major challenge for the district.

She applauded members of the 54th Legislature for the passage, giving the area a township status, noting that the people of Gbah truly deserve township status due to their growing population.

"My late husband is smiling in his grave today, for the passage of this Act because it was his dream", she said in tears.

The instrument has been forwarded to the Executive Branch of government for signing into law by President George Weah and subsequent printing into handbill.