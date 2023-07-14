Liberia: House Holds Three Companies in Contempt

The House of Representatives has charged three companies with contempt for their failure to appear before it.

The contempt charge affects the management of Golden SIFCA, Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC), and the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP).

The three companies were scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives Tuesday, 11 July 2023 to respond to a complaint from the Maryland County Legislative Caucus.

The Caucus accused the companies of alleged failure to comply with the contents of the respective Concession Agreements signed with the Government of the Republic of Liberia and their service delivery capacities in consonance with the laws and Constitution of Liberia.

According to Maryland Legislative Caucus, it wrote the plenary of the House of Representatives to bring to the attention of members of the House the willful failure of the three companies to honor invitations (June 8, 2023, and June 27, 2023) extended them.

The Caucus complained that the invitations were intended for meetings to be held to provide information regarding the contents of their Concession Agreements signed with the Government of the Republic of Liberia and their service delivery capacities with the laws and Constitution of Liberia.

The Caucus said the companies' action/inaction is construed as impediments to the functions of the Legislature (Article 44 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution).

The House voted to summon the three plantation companies to appear with their counsels following a motion from Rep. George Boley.