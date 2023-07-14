Nigeria: African Giant Conquers America!

Burna Boy just made a groundbreaking splash across the pond! The Nigerian-born sensation has become the first African artist to sell out a US stadium.

On a star-studded Saturday night, the iconic Citi Field in New York City transformed into a hotbed of Burna Boy fever.

The crowd went wild as the "Last Last" maestro took to the stage, commanding a mind-boggling 41,000-seat capacity audience.

This monumental performance is just a taste of Burna Boy's global domination. His world tour, which kicked off months ago, has been setting the world ablaze with its pulsating beats and electrifying energy.

During the show, he brought out none other than his talented sister for a mesmerising opening set. As if that weren't enough, he raised the bar by joining forces with British rapper Dave to deliver the superhit "Location".

Burna Boy then tantalised his devoted fans with a sneak peek of his new single, "Big 7".

Before the epic US performance, he set ablaze huge venues in countries like France and the Netherlands, with mind-blowing attendance figures ranging from 40,000 to a staggering 60,000.

The accolades keep piling up for this Afrobeat powerhouse. Burna Boy is a force to be reckoned with, snatching multiple nominations for the highly coveted 2023 Headies awards.

The nominations speak for themselves -- Song of the Year with the infectious "Last Last", Recording of the Year with the soul-stirring "Alone", and Album of the Year with Love, Damini. And let's not forget his nod for Best Male Artist.

He's conquering genres left and right, earning nominations for Afrobeat Single of the Year with the unstoppable "Last Last", Best R&B Single for the electrifying collaboration "For My Hand" featuring Ed Sheeran, African Artist of the Year, and Digital Artist of the Year.