Nigeria: WHO, USAID to Tackle Malnutrition Among North East Children

The World Health Organisation (WHO) with funding from USAID and the government of Germany has distributed severe acute malnutrition kits to over eight non- governmental organisations (NGOs) for tackling malnutrition amongst 6000 children in three Northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

The WHO emergency manager for humanitarian response in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, Dr Beatrice Guraguri disclosed this in Maiduguri yesterday while handing over the severe acute malnutrition ( SAM) kits to the Borno government and some of the NGOs in the North-East.

She said there was analysis done last year in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states which led to this intervention, funded by USAID and the German government, aimed at improving the survival of children affected by conflict.

According to her, the cases of malnutrition have increased from last year's analysis in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, adding that there are specific LGAs where there are high acute malnutrition cases which need emergency attention.

She said, "We are handing over these SAM kits to provide treatment to severely malnourished children suffering from medical complications, in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. This will help in improving the treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the BAY states.

"One kit is supposed to cater for a hundred patients, the information we used is for last year we know the case has increased for this year."

Also, the permanent secretary of the Borno State Ministry of Health and Human Service, Mohammad Ghuluze, said malnutrition is one of the major problems in Borno, but noted that with the support of partners, the government is tackling it.

Ghuluze who was represented by Pharmacist Adamu Usman stated that, "The issue of malnutrition coupled with insurgency is quite challenging, but the government is committed to see that all malnourished children are getting proper attention."