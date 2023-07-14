Liberia: Internal Audit Agency Begins Stakeholder's Dialogue to Release Public Sector Compliance Scorecard

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), has commenced a two-day stakeholders dialogue to release a public sector compliance scorecard for government line ministries, agencies, commissions, and state own enterprises.

The IAA public sector compliance discussion which started on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, is providing a platform for stakeholders to brainstorm on ways to improve close collaboration and cooperation between IAA management and other personnel public sector entities.

The dialogue is also stimulating conversations aimed at creating further awareness of IAA roles and services while also helping to stress the importance of developing smooth and open relationships between the auditing institution and other actors in the public sector.

Presenting the semi-annual inaugural public sector national compliance scorecard at the engagement, IAA Director General David Kemah said, the scorecard is a new tool of the Internal Audit Agency that will contribute to efforts in improving compliance, mitigating risk, and minimizing waste and fraud in the public sector. "We at the IAA believe that different approaches can further advance the waywe can achieve compliance in the public sector", he stated.

Mr.Kemah further urged government line ministries, agencies commissions, and stateown enterprises to embrace the national compliance scorecard as a collaboratingtool to help achieve their institutional objective.

"As leaders in public sector institutions, every day we are faced with ever-increasing demands and expectations from the public to deliver services and to change people's lives", he emphasized.

He at the same time said it's IAA's own way of contributing to government institutions in identifying effective and efficient means to maximize the use of public resources needed for meeting said demands.

Director General Kemah clarified the scorecard is not intended to name and shame any institution but to help promote efficiency and consolidate efforts to mitigate malpractices by righting the wrongs in the system.

He used the occasion to present institutions with their scorecard developed by the IAA.

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) is an autonomous public sector audit institution enacted into law by the National Legislature in September 2013 to replace the former Internal Audit Secretariat (IAS).

The IAA has the responsibility to establish, or where there are existing internal audit functions, take control and direct internal audit functions in all public sector entities in Liberia