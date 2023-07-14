Liberia: Christopher Sivili, Last Year July 26 Torture Victim, Calls for Investigation Into His Maltreatment and Bringing Perpetrators to Book

Monrovia — Christopher Walter Sisulu Sivili, a member of the Student Unification Party (SUP) on campus, is seeking justice for the brutal attack and torture he endured during a protest on July 26, 2022. Sivili accuses a group believed to be affiliated with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of orchestrating the atrocity.

Last year, Sivili and several SUP members staged a protest in front of the US Embassy near Monrovia, criticizing the government on various issues during Liberia's Independence Day Celebration. It was during this demonstration that Sivili was targeted and assaulted by a group of individuals identifying themselves as members of the CDC-COP.

Due to concerns for his safety, Sivili is currently living in exile. He is now calling for an independent investigation and the prosecution of those responsible for violating his human rights, urging the government of Liberia and international partners to take action.

In an interview with VOA over the weekend, Sivili warned that political violence could escalate during Liberia's upcoming general and presidential elections on October 10, 2023, if those accountable for these acts of violence are not held accountable.

Sivili expressed frustration that, despite the passage of a year since the incident on July 26, the government has taken no steps towards prosecuting those who violated his rights. The video footage of the incident, which circulated on social media, shows individuals involved in the degrading act. Sivili emphasized that they continue to act with impunity while he lives in ongoing trauma.

"I was abducted, tortured, and humiliated by supporters of the Weah's government on July 26 last year, and to this day, there has been no progress in the justice system regarding the prosecution of those found guilty," lamented Sivili.

As a victim of torture in Liberia, Sivili is using this opportunity to call upon the government of Liberia and the international community to address his ordeal and the broader human rights situation in the country.

"On July 26, 2022, we were demanding that the government of Liberia address the report from the LACC concerning the Agriculture Minister, as well as investigate the corruption scandal at LISGIS. However, suddenly, we found ourselves confronted by drug-addicted thugs claiming to be CDC members, who were deployed to harm us in the name of counter-protest," Sivili added.