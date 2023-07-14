Liberia: Wreh Jr. On the Move Leaves Southend United and Joins Hartlepool

Monrovia — Chris Wreh Jr., the son of former Liberian international and former Arsenal striker Christopher Wreh, has recently made a move to English National League side Hartlepool United.

After leaving troubled National League side Southend United, Wreh joined Hartlepool United, becoming John Askey's sixth signing of the summer and the latest addition to the forward line, following the arrival of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, the 26-year-old American forward has signed a one-year deal with Hartlepool United, with an option to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium for another year, based on his performance.

During the previous season, Wreh, of Liberian descent, scored four goals in 29 games for the Shrimpers. He made 19 league appearances for the team, which narrowly missed out on the play-offs. Unfortunately, due to continuous pay concerns and the club's uncertain future, Southend United, managed by Kevin Maher, remains under an embargo and was unable to extend Wreh's contract. Consequently, Wreh decided to make the move from the South East to the North East.

Expressing his excitement about the transfer, Wreh conveyed his delight to Hartlepool's club website, stating, "I know how unbelievable the fans are. I just want to work hard, score goals, and give my all for the team." Askey also commented on the signing, recognizing Wreh's goal-scoring record at Banbury and emphasizing his potential as a valuable asset to the squad, given his National League experience from his time at Southend United.

Wreh has already joined the Hartlepool squad for their pre-season friendly schedule and will participate in the club's training camp in Scotland.