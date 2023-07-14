Liberia: Rebirth Liberia Movement Withdraws Presidential Candidacy to Promote Peace and Unity

Monrovia — Apostle J. Aaron Wright, Sr., the leader of the Rebirth Liberia Movement, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections. Speaking to his fellow Liberians and members of the movement, Apostle Wright emphasized the importance of unity and the preservation of peace in Liberia.

The Rebirth Liberia Movement had initially declared its intention to run as an independent candidate in the presidential race. However, after careful consideration and reflecting on the greater needs of the nation, Apostle Wright and the movement's leaders made the decision to step back from the election process.

Highlighting the significance of maintaining the hard-earned peace in Liberia, Apostle Wright urged all political leaders participating in the upcoming General Elections in October 2023 to work together and prioritize the nation's interests over personal ambitions. He reminded the people of Liberia that the peace they enjoy today was achieved through the sacrifices of many, including African and international partners such as the United Nations, ECOWAS, and the AU.

Apostle Wright expressed his belief that running for the presidency should not be driven by desperation or the desire for power. He stressed the importance of avoiding hate speech and denigrating others in the pursuit of political aspirations. By withdrawing from the race, he aimed to demonstrate the significance of sacrifice for the sake of peace.

The Rebirth Liberia Movement urged all Liberians to unite in prayer for the nation and its leaders, especially President George Mannah Weah. Apostle Wright emphasized the need for the citizens to put aside their differences and recognize each other as one blood, one family, and one people.

The announcement of the movement's withdrawal was not limited to Liberia alone. Apostle Wright also extended his gratitude to the international community, including the United States of America, the State of Israel, ECOWAS, AU, and the Mano River Union, for their support in maintaining peace in Liberia.

Apostle Wright appealed to all Liberians to exercise restraint during the election process and embrace non-violence as the most powerful tool to sustain peace. He emphasized that Liberia had already endured significant hardships, including a 14-year civil crisis, the Ebola outbreak, and the COVID-19 pandemic, and the nation must avoid any further violence.