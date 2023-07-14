Liberia: Former ALP Vice Chairman Describes the Party's Withdraw of Support to Unity Party As Arrogant and Deceptive

Monrovia — The former National Vice Chairman for Administration of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) Mr. Patrick Farley has termed as a high level of deception and desperation to accumulate person gains over the interest of the Liberian people, the latest decision taken by the party to withdraw its support from the presidential ambition of former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The ALP is headed by renowned Liberian businessman Benoni Urey, while Ambassador Boakai is the Political Leader of the ex-ruling Unity Party (UP).

It can be recalled that the ALP, through one of its members, Henry Costa, held a news conference Monday denouncing its support to Ambassador Boakai for the presidency in the ensuing October 10 general elections. The party also claimed that Ambassador Boakai betrayed the ALP following his refusal to select Costa as his running mate after he (Boakai) allegedly committed himself to doing so.

"I have been designated by our party to announce and inform in categorical and unambiguous terms, that our party, the All Liberian Party (ALP) is no longer allies or partners with Amb. Joseph Boakai and his Unity Party. We no longer share the same ideals, vision, or values. In the coming days, our party will be meeting to determine our next course of action," Costa stated.

But speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa via telephone on Wednesday, July 12, Mr. Farley stated the decision taken by the ALP was only intended to please the Ureys and promote the "selfish interest and arrogance" of Costa.

He said the party is currently being hijacked by Costa and others for personal gains.

"I believe that the press conference held by the ALP was to promote self-aggrandizement and political arrogance. I don't believe in the way Costa preceded and the way the party is going. That's one of the main reasons why some of us resigned. The ALP I knew over the period of time is not the ALP now. You cannot have a party where a political talk show host will come and navigate his way to hijack the party by making or taking political decisions without the acquiescence of majority of the National Executive Committee."

Mr. Farley observed that this new style of politics within the ALP is an affront to learned individuals, political actors and executives within the party.

He said it remains difficult to understand why ALP Chairman Senator Daniel Naatehn of Gbarpolu County and other executives sat and allow Costa to engage into "self-glorification" when he read the press statement on behalf of the party, something which he claimed, contravenes the party's constitution.

"Costa is a self-condemned political actor; he's not in the hierarchy. He has never shown interest in the political activities of the ALP. It was so surprising to see Costa reading press statement on behalf of the party."

On resignation

Mr. Farley disclosed that he resigned from the ALP recently due to multiple issues, including the alleged unilateral taking of decisions by the Political Leader of the party, Mr. Urey.

According to him, political decisions were reached and made at either Lone Star cell offices in Congo Town, or the Wulki Farm, which belongs to the Ureys, instead of ALP headquarters, without the involvement of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He made specific reference to a memo, which was placed in the party executives' chat room, restricting EC members from attending a ceremony organized by the Unity Party to name a running mate to Ambassador Boakai.

Mr. Farley said the ALP surreptitiously infringed on the rights of its executives and prevented them from attending or being around the premises of the UP headquarters on Broad Street in Monrovia only because Costa was not selected by Ambassador Boakai as his running mate

"When the ALP goes to NEC meetings, critical decisions supposed to be taken in those meetings. But those critical decisions will not be taken and the Ureys will convene a meeting behind the NEC and just take decisions. We never even knew how Costa came into the Vice Presidency nomination race. We aborted all of our plans to attend the UP naming ceremony after we printed t-shirts and banners. That mandate came from the Standard Bearer Mr. Benoni Urey."

"Decisions should be taken by the NEC of the party. But ALP political decisions were made in the living room and closet of the Standard Bearer without the consent of the NEC. We felt that this was a total disrespect."

He recalled that a formal communication he addressed to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ALP, requesting the presence of the Mr. Urey and the National Vice Chair for Political Affairs Telia Urey to cement a political marriage with the UP landed him into trouble with Mr. Urey and others.

Mr. Farley added that threat of expulsion was also proffered against him and an Ad-Hoc committee was established to launch an investigation, something which runs contrary to the party's constitution, which among other things calls for investigation to be carried out by the Grievance and Ethics Committee.

He said his communication at the time was based on the professed show of support and loyalty to Ambassador Boakai for the presidency by Mr. Urey since 2018.

ALP betrayed Boakai

Speaking further, Mr. Farley pointed out that the ALP also resolved to support Ambassador Boakai's presidential bid at its national convention held last year after Mr. Urey made it clear that he was no longer contesting for the presidency.

He said it isunthinkable for the ALP to be claiming that it was betrayed by Ambassador Boakai when it should be held liable for not living up to its commitment and resolution signed to support the UP Political Leader for the presidency.

"Our decision in January 2022 at the national convention was cleared that 'we will support Joseph Nyuma Boakai because he is the most experienced'. By the election law, whatsoever that is said at national convention, it is binding. Mr. Urey said he was not interested in the presidency and vice presidency. ALP betrayed Ambassador Joseph Boakai; Costa has betrayed the trust of the masses and he has lost political relevance."

He claimed that Mr. Urey and others, including Costa were "deceptive" to somersault over their previous commitment to support the UP Standard Bearer for the presidency in the ensuing elections.

"The ALP was seeking for personal aggrandizement and Mr. Costa was seeking his own glorification. The ALP and Costa do not mean well for this country; they were not supporting Joseph Nyuma Boakai to redeem the country with their whole hearts and minds."

Mr. Farley claimed that anyone who does not align with the "Ureys' doctrine" cannot survive or function properly within the ALP, and as a result of this and the latest decision to withdraw support from Ambassador Boakai, many other executives and coordinators would also tender in their resignations shortly.

"The ALP is set for doom; it is not a political party that will resuscitate because of its bad political undertakings. The ALP is the Ureys' property; it is just like a political susu club. Decisions of the ALP are made on the Ureys' farm or Lone Star office without the consent of the NEC. This makes the party to not be a reliable political institution. We went there to fix the gaps, but people felt otherwise. When you see these kinds of political maneuvering where Costa will be the official spokesperson when the Chairman is there seated, it tells you that the Ureys control the party. They take the party to be their farm; when they make decisions, nobody can go against it."

Mr. Farley used this medium to call on partisans and supporters of the ALP across the country and those in the diaspora not to allow themselves to be used to satisfy the personal aggrandizement of those who are not seeking their interest, adding that, "we will not subscribe to building a Urey's dynasty."