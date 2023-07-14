Liberia: ALCOP Names Former Cape Mount Senatorial Candidate Matthew V. Z. Darblo Vice Standard Bearer

Grand Cape — The All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP), through its standard bearer Lusinee F. Kamara, has named former Grand Cape Mount County senatorial candidate, Matthew V. Z. Darblo, as running mate ahead of Liberia's impending October 10, 2023, Presidential and General elections.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at a well-attended program held in Tienii, Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County, ALCOP Standard Bearer, and former Finance Minister Lusinee F. Kamara, lifted the hand of Mr. Matthew V. Z. Darblo, a son of Grand Cape County and former senatorial candidate as his running mate ahead of Liberia's pending elections.

ALCOP Standard Bearer, Mr. Lusinee Kamara, said the selection of Mr. Darblo who is an eminent son of Grand Cape Mount County, clearly speaks volumes that the people of Grand Cape Mount County will rally with ALCOP because first time in the history of Liberia have a Vice Presidential candidate and subsequently next vice president to have come from the county.

"Three years ago, the elders and youth of ALCOP asked me to consider contesting for the nation's highest seat, the President, so that everyone can join efforts to redeem Liberia," he said. "And this is why we asked the people of Grand Cape Mount County to assist us in finding the best and most suitable people to complete our ticket, and today we have one of your sons and a hardworking brother. We are happy and proud of this choice, and we pray that Allah be happy with him and guide our steps, Mr. Darblo," Kamara indicated.

According to him: "finding someone in Cape Mount, a county ALCOP has tremendously worked in for years, to serve as my running-mate to redeem Liberia in the October's 10 elections, is a clear indication that Cape Mount will be turned over to us," he said.

Mr. Lusinee Kamara lauded partisans and sympathizers of ALCOP for all the support and used the occasion to call on all Liberians to support the redeeming team for the better and rebuilding process of Liberia through ALCOP.

The ALCOP Standard Bearer, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, former Minister of Commerce, Finance, and now a senior businessman and politician believes that Darblo is best suited to join him in redeeming Liberia and its people.

In his acceptance speech, the vice standard bearer of ALCOP, Hon. Matthew Z.V. Darblo, expressed his gratitude to his boss, the standard bearer of ALCOP, Hon. Lusinee F. Kamara Sr., for choosing him and the people of Grand Cape Mount County, and also expressed his willingness to work with Hon. Kamara to redeem Liberia.

"I am grateful and humbled to be chosen to be your running mate in the pending October 10 election. This is one of the landmark decisions ever reached in my life and Grand Cape Mount County," Mr. Darblo said.

"The Liberian people deserve better and the time is now for real change to come in this country. We are grateful to our supporters, sympathizers, and partisans for turning out to grace the unveiling ceremony and I called on you all to continue to us in these elections," he added.