Liberia: Anti-Doping Coming to Liberian Football

Monrovia — In a groundbreaking move, footballers in Liberia are set to undergo drug tests for the first time, as announced by The Liberia Football Association (LFA). The LFA released a statement revealing that 50 Anti-Doping officers will be trained in preparation for the upcoming season.

Leading experts on Anti-doping from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Sherif Sherif from Egypt and Mrs. Bargeti Zakia from Tunisia, will be present in Liberia for this significant initiative.

"For the first time, with the support of CAF, the LFA will conduct a two-day Anti-doping training for clubs and the Liberia Sports Medics Association (LISMA) with the aim of establishing an Anti-Doping Unit ahead of the 2023/24 Orange National Leagues," the LFA announced.

The two-day training session, scheduled from July 18 to 19, will be inaugurated and concluded by the CAF experts on Anti-doping, Mr. Sherif Sherif and Mrs. Bargeti Zakia, according to a release on the LFA's official Facebook page.

All 42 clubs participating in the 1st and 2nd Divisions, as well as the Women's Upper League, will be represented by their respective medics, including eight members from the Liberia Sports Medics Association (LISMA), as outlined by the football governing body.

WHAT DOES DOPING ENTAIL? Doping refers to the use of prohibited substances or methods by players to enhance their performance. In line with FIFA/CAF's ongoing commitment to ensuring a clean sport, a two-day workshop will be conducted in Monrovia to train doping control officers.

The workshop will cover various topics such as strategies against doping, banned substances, the use of supplements, and therapeutic use exemptions. The training will encompass both theoretical and practical aspects, with participants receiving certificates upon completion.

Following the establishment of Liberia's first-ever Anti-Doping Unit, players will be subject to random testing until all individuals participating in the leagues have undergone the required testing protocols. The implementation of these measures aims to maintain the integrity of the sport and uphold fair play.