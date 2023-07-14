Ghana: CHAF Donates to 37 Military Hospital Dialysis Unit

13 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A non-governmental organisation, Christ Hands and Feet (CHAF) Foundation located at Peduase in the Eastern Region has donated GH¢5,500 and medical items to the Dialysis Unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

The donation was to support patients at the Dialysis Unit to undergo their dialysis sections with less financial burden.

Making the donation on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer of CHAF Foundation, Ms Akosua Sarpong said the cash and the medical items would help some patients going through dialysis section at the hospital survive the financial constraint that comes with the procedure.

She added that it costs a patient GH¢550.00 for a single dialysis section, hence the need to support the unit and the patients.

Ms Sarpong stressed that the donation was made possible by the support of a friend in the United States of America (USA), who wished to remain anonymous, and also due to the long-standing relationship she had with the hospital.

She called on corporate organisations and individuals to show benevolence to patients with kidney failure since the treatment comes with huge financial burden.

The Senior Medical Officer of the Dialysis Unit, Lt Cdr Dennis Nyarko, thanked the CHAF Foundation for showing kindness to the Dialysis Unit and patients with Kidney failure.

He said the Unit welcomed similar benevolence act that would support activities at the Unit in the future.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.