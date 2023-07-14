Ghana: 2nd Cheetah Cup Tourney Set for August 14-20

The second edition of the Cheetah Cup, an U-16 football tournament organised by Cheetah Football Club, is set for August 14-20 at Senya Beraku in the Central Region.

This year's event would attract 16 teams from across the country and beyond to compete for the ultimate trophy.

Teams from Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, Niger and Burkina Faso are also expected to challenge themselves against the Ghanaian opposition.

Speaking at the launch and draw on Saturday, Founder of Cheetah FC, Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, said he had high expectation for this year's event.

"Last year was exciting but we believe that this year's edition would be better, considering the fact that the teams are prepared to showcase their talents and walk away with the trophy," he stated.

"Our aim is to replicate the youth tournaments in Asia, Europe and other parts of the world in Africa, and ensure footballers grow to become the best they could," he stressed.

By the format outlined for the tournament, the teams have been divided into four groups to compete at the early stages with eight teams expected to qualify to the quarter final stage on August 18.

Semifinal matches would be staged on August 19 and the finals subsequently.

Group A would have Team Move FC, Soccer Masters, Peace Boys and New Born, while Group B would see Nacoro FC, Asa FC, Republicans and Vandrezzer FC battle for a place at the next stage.

Group C would have Mal FC, Watta Academy, AS Dyfa and Famous FC, while GIHOC FC, Oma Senya, Liberty Youth and Cheetah d'Abidjan feature in Group D.

The tournament would take center stage at the Yartey Okoso Park (Predators Den), home of Cheetah Football Club.