Ghana: 2,500 Health Workers Trained On Proper Maternal, Child Health Record-Keeping

Atwima Kwanwoma — More than 2,500 health workers have been trained on proper keeping of maternal and child health records aimed at tackling maternal and child mortality in the country.

The training, which also included 939 facilitators in all regions and districts, focused on effective use of the Maternal and Child Health Record Book (MCH RB) which was developed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana Health Service (GES).

It formed part of the Maternal and Child Health Record Book project launched in 2018 to ensure the provision of improved and continuous healthcare for mothers and children through record book.

During a tour to assess the impact of the project at Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Adomako, Director of Health Services, Atwima Kwanwoma Municipal Health Directorate, said, the book had ensured proper records keeping of mothers and children.

He explained that the health record book contained details on immunisation, birth and growth as well as sensitise nursing mothers on health and nutrition.

He said the book enabled health professionals to document the medical history of mothers and children to allow for timely response in the case of an emergency.

The record book, he noted, had also helped the directorate in up-scaling its maternal and child care outreach services to remote communities within the district.

Mr Adomako stated that, the Municipal Health Directorate was undertaking records keeping, outreach services, counselling services and other critical services with a view to attaining zero maternal and child mortality within the next two years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, he said, two public hospitals which were under construction within the district, would enhance access to healthcare services.

Cynthia Donkor, nursing mother at Atwima Kwanwoma District noted that, the record book had been a good source of information for mothers on how to provide nutritional care for their children.

"With the book, I can go to any health facility wherever I found myself for maternal and child care services and be assured of the same care.

The health officers just refer to my records to know exactly my situation and the care I've been receiving from my previous health facility," she stated.

Oda Ryotaro, Senior Representative, JICA Ghana Office, said, Japan was committed to ensuring that the projects lead to improvement in healthcare delivery and reduce maternal deaths.

He said, through enhanced cooperation between the two countries, a different project aimed at improving the quality of maternal and child healthcare delivery in some selected health facilities to address maternal mortality was underway.

Japan, he noted, was focused on deepening cooperation with Ghana for mutual benefits saying that "we will play a role in enhancing capacity development in the health sector to support Ghana's efforts to effectively tackle healthcare challenges."