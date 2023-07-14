Ghana: Stop Social Media War-Mongering in Dagbon Kingdom - Kan-Dapaah

Yendi — The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan- Dapaah, has called for calm among Dagombas and Konkombas in Dagbon Kingdom.

He said it was only when there was absolute peace that the government could fully give development in the area.

"When you are united as one and give peace the chance more development would come to the Dagbon Kingdom as the government is always willing to develop the area," he stated.

The minister made the statement when he led the government delegation to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi Tuesday, to assure Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari of the government's readiness to stop the rumors of war among the two ethnic groups that had plagued the Kingdom for a couple of weeks now.

According to him, the rumors which were being peddled through social media had intensified and became ugly as the perpetrators added their spin to them.

He said the government would sensitise the social media to ensure that they dealt with the people that wanted to destroy Dagbon Kingdom and the nation at large.

Mr Kan-Dapaah added that war was never an easy thing and the government would do everything within its jurisdiction to curb the incident happening.

He stated that, the best time to resolve the matter among the ethnic groups in Dagbon Kingdom was now, hence the need for every Dagomba and a Konkomba to come onboard to help solve the problem.

"We all know how the government struggle to give absolute peace to Dagbon Kingdom and we in the government don't want Dagbon Kingdom to go back to it dark days," Mr Kan-Dapaah added.

He said the "sleepless night" of the government was how to create jobs for the teeming youth in Dagbon and get the people more development in the area.

The Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, has assured the Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Mahama Abukari that, no Konkomba had the interest to start war against any ethnic group in Dagbon or to pick up gun to shot.

He called on them to identify groups that foment troubles in the Kingdom for the authorities to deal with them.

Mr Nitiwul entreated the Ndan Ya- Na Abukari to set up a small committee among the Dagombas and Konkombas to resolve any issues that would disturb the peace of Dagbon Kingdom.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari, said as a traditional leader of Dagbon his main duty and responsibility was to ensure the security and safety of his people, and to continuously strive for the environment that would enhance the development of the Kingdom.

He said anything short of that made him unworthy of holding himself as a leader of the Dagbon traditional area, adding that the current rumors had made it difficult for the people in the area to go about their normal duties at home and in the farms.