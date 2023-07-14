Ghana: CAGD Begins Cap 30 Pensioners Biometric Verification Exercise

The Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) has begun a Cap 30 Pensioners National Identification and Biometric Data Verification exercise to clean the database of Cap 30 Pensioners.

In 1950, the Pensions Ordinance Number 42 (Cap 30), established a pension scheme for public servants in the Gold Coast which later became popularly known as CAP 30 Pension Scheme.

The exercise which will span from July 3 to August 31 would ensure the linkage of the National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers with the pension database.

The clean-up is to ensure that the legitimate Cap 30 pensioners are paid and also remove ghost names from the database.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Controller and Accountant General, Mr Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

According to the Controller and Accountant General, all pensioners would be required to provide a copy of the front and back of their Ghana Card, Pension Advice and the Pension Form one.

"Those who don't have the Pension Advice and the Pension Form one can submit the front and back copy of their pension identification card," Mr Kwaning-Bosompem directed.

He added that the verification exercise would take place at the "CAGD Head Office Annex, Room 103; CAGD Regional Offices; Various Pensions Associations Offices and meeting points; Finance Offices of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies."

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem urged all Ghanaian CAP 30 pensioners residing abroad to participate in the verification exercise stating that "they should submit copies of the required documents to their respective foreign missions."

"Those who don't have the Ghana Card must still submit the other documents together with their completed Life Certificates to the missions while taking steps to obtain their Ghana Card," he said.