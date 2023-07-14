Ghana: GFA Exco Getting Approvals From Members

The Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, says the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has shown that the GFA's Executive Council members are getting approvals from a United Ghanaian football family.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports on the sidelines of the Congress that took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's Great Hall.

Dr Baah-Nuako alluded to the overwhelming show of support to the GFA's Executive Council at the event as the reason to believe the football family is united.

He also called for the unity to last because that is what football in Ghana needs to develop while underlining the streak of approvals from members to the Council's decisions.

"The football people know what they want. Each of the items that was sent to them which had been agreed by ExCo (Executive Council) was passed; it should tell you that probably the ExCo guys are on the ground... so maybe contrary to popular opinion, the ExCo guys are on the ground and they are promising them and they are getting the approvals.

They showed unity today. Maybe another time, an issue will come to divide them but what I saw today was unity, and long may it last because that's what football needs."

This development comes just a few months to the GFA Elections in October on a yet to be determined date.