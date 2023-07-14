Ghana: Dr Akoto Outlines Business Model to Finance NPP

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has outlined a business strategy that is aimed at providing financial resources to the party to make it more robust to thrive in a globally competitive environment.

It involves setting of a chain of party-owned businesses at national, regional, and constituency levels to be managed by a holding company.

These businesses will generate revenue to run the party as well as provide gainful employment opportunities for its members to alleviate their plight.

In the view of Dr Akoto, the strategy, which he christened 'Linking party to Government,' is the best sustainable means of effectively managing the party at all levels.

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture made the promise while interacting with the party delegates from the Cape Coast South Constituency during his Central Regional campaign tour last week.

Dr Akoto's plan for a holding company to manage a wide range of party business is comprehensive and forward looking.

He is confident that when well implemented, it will go a long way in ending the sufferings of party members.

The former two-term Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, told the delegates that workers in all the party-owned businesses at the various levels would be party members.

Dr Akoto urged the delegates not to put any premium on candidates who had been promising to pay salary to polling station executives and those also promised to give 10 appointments each to all the 275 constituencies when they become flagbearer of the party and subsequently, as President of Ghana.

"Don't let anyone deceive you with a promise of paying you salary when elected.

"It is a fallacy. What I have outlined is sustainable and the best way to resource you financially.

"My vision is the best. It is globally accepted and is done in South Africa, Taiwan, Rwanda, and Israel among others.

Dr Akoto's tour which began at Gomoa West Constituency, took him to Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency.

He was accompanied by two Co-campaign Chairmen, Alfred Boye, a former Greater Accra NPP Regional Chairman and Ken-WuudNuworsu, also a former NPP Volta Regional Chairman, the National Coordinator of the campaign team, Peter Oteng Darko and Campaign Spokesperson, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu.