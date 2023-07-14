Ghana: Royal Batters, Wawasi Elites, Pomposo Royals Clinch Victories ... in Week 1 Ashanti Senior Women's Cricket League

Royal Batters, Wawasi Elites and Pomposo Royals kicked off their campaign in the Ashanti Region Senior Women's T20 Cricket League at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) Obuasi Campus Cricket Oval with respective wins in their opening matches.

Wawasi Elites on Saturday beat Tutuka Queens in the competition opener.

It was followed by another interesting encounter which saw Pomposo Royals beating debutants Central Divas.

Two players of Tutuka Queens retired with injuries and wrapped up the first innings in 7.5 overs with 42 runs for 8 wickets after they lost the toss to bat first.

Rashidatu Salia came tops in the bowling figures, taking 3 wickets and gave away 8 runs in 2 overs for the Elites.

It took Wawasi Elites 4.2 overs to score 43 runs for no wicket to win the game by 10 wickets with captain of the side, Rashidatu Salia, scoring 16 off 15 balls, while partner and Vice-Captain, Fati Grace, scored 10 runs off 15 balls.

Rozabel Asumadu, Captain of Tutuka Queens, attributed the defeat to the absence of some notable players.

In the second game, Pomposo Royals won the toss and took Central Divas all out for 56 runs in 17.1 overs in the first innings.

Rhyda Ofori Amanfo took 3 wickets of the 10, gave away 12 runs in 4 overs, while Grace Quainoo and Dorcas Yeboah took 2 each, gave away 16 and 8 runs in 4 and 2.1 overs, respectively.

Eva Afoakwah and Grace Quainoo were sacrificed earlier in the second innings, but Rhyda stood her grounds and with 29 runs off 28 balls, finished the game with Mary Ndzibah (12 runs off 12 ball), scoring 57 runs for 2 wickets in 6.5 overs and winning by 8 wickets.

Rhyda Ofori Amanfo, Captain of Pomposo Royals, was elated after the game and commended the entire team for their hard work.

On day two of competition, Ellen Otu Asante and her fellow White Hawks had a torrid time in the T20 league, as Emmanuella Nyaaba's introduction as the 3rd batter dented their hopes of surpassing the 128 runs for 6 wickets made by Royal Batters in the first innings.

Ellen scored a boundary 4 from her second ball and was in for a change, while the team stood at 54 runs in 11.3 overs.

She, however, took 3 wickets, gave away 13 runs, in 4 overs in the first innings that saw Elizabeth Annor score 30 runs, off 57 balls, not out, while Cynthia Ankobea scored 29 runs, off 36 balls, not out for Royal Batters.

Emmanuella Nyaaba in the second innings took 4 wickets, gave away 11 runs in 4 overs, while Cynthia Ankobea and Grace Amankwa took 2 each, gave away 5 and 6 runs, in 4 and 3 overs accordingly.

Royal Batters won the game by 39 runs.

Wawasi Elites, Pomposo Royals and Royal Batters all have 2 points each, whereas Tutuka Queens, Central Divas and White Hawks would have to battle for their first 2 points on week 2.

The league continues with week two matches on July 22-23, 2023.