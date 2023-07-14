Ghana: NEIP Skills Training for Prison Inmates Takes Off

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) skills training for prison inmates was launched in Accra yesterday.

The project, jointly being undertaken by the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) and the NEIP, is expected to enhance rehabilitation of inmates into the society.

At least 860 inmates from five prison establishments would be initially enrolled onto the programme that is expected to help them achieve financial independence.

The training modules under the programme include, soap and detergent making, juice processing, grain and cereals packaging, preparation of yoghurt, making of cosmetics and edible oils among others.

Launching the programme, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said it was expected to give a significant boost to efforts already being made by the Prisons Service to rehabilitate the inmates.

He said about 82 per cent of the country's prisoner population fell within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years, adding that many of them having neither formal education nor livelihood skills to enable them to quickly reintegrate into mainstream society upon their discharge.

The Minister said the lack of rehabilitation programmes in addressing the plight of this bracket of vibrant youth called for concern among stakeholders and policy makers.

"The partnership of NEIP and the GPS to introduce this flagship policy initiative, with the primary objective of providing integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses in the prisons environment could not have come at a better time," he added.

He said the collaboration to provide training for prison inmates was a laudable one as it would provide employment options for beneficiaries which will ultimately reduce their chances of re-offending.

"On a broader scale, the inmates who benefit from the training will also be contributing towards Ghana's long term strategic vision of consolidating her middle income status and further building an industry-driven economy," he said

Mr Dery said a sustainability plan was in place which includes the training of 250 officers as facilitators, the provision of start-up packages for the beneficiary stations, and start-up packages for all beneficiary inmates upon their discharge.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, in his remarks said the government was rolling out various interventions to improve entrepreneurial innovation in the youth.

He said the programme had already trained 1,240 officers and inmates in various light manufacturing areas such as soap detergents, grains and cereal processing and packaging among others.

"Our prisons should not only be institutions of punishment but also spaces for rehabilitation, redemption restoration, by empowering inmates with

The Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, Mr Kofi Ansah, said the NEIP would provide grants and loans as working capital for officers to set up businesses and provide working capitals for inmates upon their discharge from prisons.

The Director General of the GPS, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, said the contribution inmate rehabilitation made to public safety, through empowering them with vocational skills could not be downplayed.

He said contemporary global prison management was now characterised by more emphasis on inmate rehabilitation, as opposed to institution meant for punishment.

As part of the programme, items including water drums, mixing basins, wooden spatulas, industrial blenders, chest freezers were presented to the Prisons Service to start production.