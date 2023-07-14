Ghana: Promote Peaceful Coexistence, Be Generous - Sheikh Tijani

13 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Chief Imam for the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Sheikh Imam Ahmed Harun Tijani, on Wednesday charged Muslims in the country to promote generosity, and peaceful co-existence as such traits were highly relevant and important values in various aspects of life.

He made the admonishing on Wednesday when he joined the Fise Muslim community members to mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

According to him, peaceful co-existence fosters harmony and understanding between individuals, groups, and communities. It encourages people to respect and value diversity, leading to the creation of a peaceful and inclusive society.

Also, he indicated that by practicing generosity, individuals contribute to the well-being of others, building stronger and more compassionate relationships.

"When people peacefully coexist and demonstrate generosity, it promotes social stability. Communities that prioritise these values tend to experience reduced crime rates, improved social cohesion, and enhanced overall well-being," he said.

Touching on the principle of sacrifice in Islam, Sheikh Tijan said the act was a significant aspect of religious practice that promoted self-discipline, empathy, and spiritual growth, while strengthening the bond between Muslims and Allah.

Prince of the Fise Muslim Community, Alhaji Jamal Hamidu Kabore, in his remarks encouraged the youth to ensure they engaged in activities that will not mar the peace in the country.

He also commended residents of Fise for always eschewing indiscipline by leading exemplary lives.

Adhering to the laws of the country, he said helped maintain social order and harmony, adding that it's also prevents chaos, conflicts, and disruptions within society.

"Islam teaches that Muslims should submit to the will of Allah and follow His guidance.

This includes adhering to the laws of the land in which they reside, as long as those laws do not contradict Islamic principles. As Muslims we believe that obeying the law is a form of worship and a way to please Allah," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.