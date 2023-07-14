Ghana: Promote Peaceful Coexistence, Be Generous - Sheikh Tijani

Chief Imam for the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Sheikh Imam Ahmed Harun Tijani, on Wednesday charged Muslims in the country to promote generosity, and peaceful co-existence as such traits were highly relevant and important values in various aspects of life.

He made the admonishing on Wednesday when he joined the Fise Muslim community members to mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

According to him, peaceful co-existence fosters harmony and understanding between individuals, groups, and communities. It encourages people to respect and value diversity, leading to the creation of a peaceful and inclusive society.

Also, he indicated that by practicing generosity, individuals contribute to the well-being of others, building stronger and more compassionate relationships.

"When people peacefully coexist and demonstrate generosity, it promotes social stability. Communities that prioritise these values tend to experience reduced crime rates, improved social cohesion, and enhanced overall well-being," he said.

Touching on the principle of sacrifice in Islam, Sheikh Tijan said the act was a significant aspect of religious practice that promoted self-discipline, empathy, and spiritual growth, while strengthening the bond between Muslims and Allah.

Prince of the Fise Muslim Community, Alhaji Jamal Hamidu Kabore, in his remarks encouraged the youth to ensure they engaged in activities that will not mar the peace in the country.

He also commended residents of Fise for always eschewing indiscipline by leading exemplary lives.

Adhering to the laws of the country, he said helped maintain social order and harmony, adding that it's also prevents chaos, conflicts, and disruptions within society.

"Islam teaches that Muslims should submit to the will of Allah and follow His guidance.

This includes adhering to the laws of the land in which they reside, as long as those laws do not contradict Islamic principles. As Muslims we believe that obeying the law is a form of worship and a way to please Allah," he added.