Ghana: Plot to Remove IGP - Interior Minister Dismisses Secret Tape ...Urges Ghanaians to Treat It With Contempt

The Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has dismissed allegation of the contents of a leaked secret tape in which the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is being plotted.

In the about one-hour long tape, a purported police commissioner and someone who identifies himself as a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party were heard plotting the removal of Dr Dampare.

The voices in the tape expressed the fear that the IGP would not allow the governing party to manipulate the 2024 elections.

"This IGP won't help us. He won't, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don't win elections that way. If we don't remove him we can't break the eight, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won't allow that," the purported Police Commissioner was heard saying.

But Mr Dery, interacting with journalists in Parliament, Accra, yesterday said the tape should be treated with the contempt it deserved because government has no intentions of removing the IGP from office.

According to him, government was satisfied with Dr Dampare's administration and would give him the free hand to operate as expected of an independent police service.

"Let me make it absolutely clear that this government is not going to tamper with the 2024 elections. The president does not want to stay one more hour beyond his term. We also want to make sure that we have a free and fair election.

"So we should dismiss such reports with contempt. There's no plot to remove anybody, as far as I'm concerned he (IGP) is doing a good job."

Asked if his outfit would take the trouble to investigate the veracity of the tape, Mr Dery, MP, Nandom, said no such plan was on the card yet.

"I am not sure I want to get involved in any investigation except that they relate to crime, then we will do that. But I think that so far we are doing well.

"Tapes will be useful if they relate to a crime, but otherwise No. But I haven't made that determination whether this is criminal or not."