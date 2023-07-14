Ghana: La Dade-Kotopon MP Marks 55th Birthday With Health Screening for Constituents

Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency on Saturday organised a free health screening exercise at Mantiase Green Court in the Tse-Addo Mantiase electoral area in La, as part of her 55th birthday celebrations.

The exercise coincided with her 10 years in active political service to her community and country as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The programme was in collaboration with the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Health Directorate with doctors from the Ledzorkuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Maamobi Hospital, the Trust Hospital and Accra Medical Centre.

Over 200 community members from far and near Mantiase electoral area were given free medication and counselling after they were screened for various illness such as Blood Pressure, Malaria, Hypertension, Tuberculosis, general health consultation with a few being referred for further treatment in the hospital.

In her address, Ms Sowah express her gratitude to God for being alive to witness another birthday and also thanked God for how far she had come in her political career.

According to Ms Sowah, her decision to celebrate her birthday at Mantiase was to fraternise with the people and the community she grew up in.

The MP promised them of a periodic medical checkup for them to know their health status, and also advised them to go for routine checks, even if they did not feel sick.

She thanked the people for allowing her to lead them in parliament to bring development in their constituency and ask them to pray and thank God for her life.

The Deputy Chief Nursing Office, Public Health, and Head of Nursing at La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Health Directorate, Dorcas Dadzi, said the exercise was a good initiate to identify the prevailing illness in the community, so that further advice and treatment could be sort for.

Ms Dadzi advised the community members to live a healthy life style and try their hardest to avoid bad eating habits such as eating late and taking in high cholesterol foods.

The Head of Nursing asked the young people in the community to always seek medical care, especially during health screening exercise to identify any ailment, and treat appropriately.