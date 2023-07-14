Ghana: Repent Always Irrespective of Your Condition - Sheikh Abdul Rahman

Rahman Botchway, Imam, Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), has urged Muslims to repent always irrespective of their condition.

He said Islam talks about the need for all to realise that the doors of repentance are wide open so far as one is alive, and Allah is willing to forgive one's sins no matter the condition.

"So, in whatever condition you find yourself, remember that you have the opportunity to repent sincerely, and Allah will forgive you."

Delivering a sermon at the monthly Mass Meeting of the GMM in Accra, Sheikh Botchway said repentance was for everyone because the essence of the creation of human beings was to worship Allah.

He said, "As human as we are and because of the temptation of shaitan, occasionally we fall into his trap. We become too much involved in committing sins such that sometimes we lose hope and think that we are condemned."

"But Islam provides the opportunity for all to turn to Allah. The prerequisite for repentance includes abstaining from sin, showing remorse for a sin committed and resolving never to go back to that sin."

These conditions, he said, only applied when a sin is committed between an individual and his Lord.

However, if a sin is between an individual and another human being, then it demands a fourth condition, which is to seek forgiveness from the person as well.

Sheikh Botchway said for Muslims, the prayer for repentance was also important in this direction, as they are urged to perform two units of prayers and ask for forgiveness.

He noted that among the signs of acceptance of repentance was the state of the sinner: he or she was expected not to be the same after repentance.

"Specially, humbleness must be seen in the person, and he should behave in a way that you could see traits of fear of Allah that he no longer takes things for granted but protects the repentance he has gained from Allah," he said.

According to the Imam, the consequences of sin are dire, and all must try to abstain from them in order to gain the pleasure and blessings of Allah.