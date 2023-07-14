Gambia: GTU/CTF Summer Professional Development Training Underway

The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU) in collaboration with the Canadian Teacher's Federation recently started a summer professional development training for 30 teachers aspiring to be leaders.

The five-day training underway at Christian Council Hall along MDI road, was fully supported by the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF/FCE).

The training was aimed at building the capacity of participants to enhance quality teaching and learning in their various schools and to be able to manage and address matters arising from lack of continuous professional development of teachers within the sector.

It also seeks to provide training in instructional methods and strategies for effective teaching and learning especially in the areas of leadership, classroom management, technology and gender equality.

Essa Sowe, course director and deputy general secretary of the Gambia Teachers Union, reminded that the objective of the training is to build the capacity of participants to be able to confront emerging challenges by reinforcing and equipping them with the requisite skills and learning methods.

"This professional development training will also cover areas such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) - prevention & combating Violence Against Women; Convention 190 - GBV at the workplace; gender mainstreaming; women in leadership and decision-making positions; GTU history; union culture; recruitment and retention; the role of young teachers and advocacy."

For her part, Marie Antoinette Corr, general secretary of The Gambia Teachers Union, recalled that the program started three years ago but this was the first time they had guests from Canada to join them.

She said that their Canadian counterparts are in the country not only to bring knowledge and share experiences with participants but also gain knowledge.

"It is good for teachers to always have professional development in service to learn new skills, ideas, interact with colleagues as well as share experiences."

She urged participants to take the training seriously, saying they are the many teachers who are lucky to be part of the training..

"Therefore, those of you identified for the training should fully participate during the training as well as share the knowledge gained when they return to their respective schools."

Sandra Morassutti, team leader for the Canadian Teachers Federation brought goodwill message from CTF/FCE president, general secretary and entire staff as well as Beverley Park program director.

Stepping Stone Nursery School holds graduation

By Saiba K.B. Keita

Stepping Stone Nursery School over the weekend held a graduation ceremony for its grade 1, 2, 3 and 4 pupils at a ceremony held at its school in Kunkujang Keitaya.

In her remarks, Anty Fatou Kujabi, head teacher of the school, said the day marks another significant milestone in the annals of the school especially graduating students.

"I therefore congratulated them for coming this far."

She commended the pupils for their dedication, saying it takes sacrifice, determination, vision and hard work to complete the four-year period.

She equally advised them to be disciplined, steadfast and focused on their goals and work towards achieving it.

"I urge you to maintain high standards and professional conduct."

While calling on them to serve as ambassadors of the school, Madam Kujabi promised that she and her staff are ever ready to ensure pupils of the school achieve their dreams.

Amie Jobe, head girl of the school described the day as 'special day' for them as it marks the celebration of their first success in life.

"Let us enjoy the happiness that this moment brings. Let this moment inspire you to support your children more towards chasing and fulfilling their dreams in life," she stated.

She thanked all their teachers and entire teaching staff and management of the school for making them who they are today.

Abdoulaye Secka, head boy of the school, expressed similar sentiments.

"We have had the best teachers, who truly cared about us (students) and taught us with passion. They gave everything they had in hopes of moulding us to become great contributors to society." he said.

