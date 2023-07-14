Gambia: Istanbul FC Triumph in Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers

13 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Istanbul FC on Tuesday defeated Nyambai Hearts FC 2-0 on post-match penalty shootouts in the 2023 Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers after regular time failed to produce a winner at the Brikama Box Bar Mini-Stadium.

Both sides came for the vital three points to navigate to the second round of the annual Brikama nawetan qualifiers but regulation time ended 2-2.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 2-0 in favour of Istanbul FC.

The win earns Istanbul FC a spot in the second round of the Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw Nyambai Hearts FC out of the annual Brikama summer biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Budoh Movement Football Academy hammered Wellingara FC 4-0 to cruise to the second round of the 2023 Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

