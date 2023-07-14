Gambia: WAVE Engages Women Victims of Torture

The Women's Association for Victims' Empowerment (WAVE) recently engaged women victims of torture for them to dialogue and to promote their participation in the country's transitional justice process.

The event, held at the Alliance Francaise along Kairaba Avenue, was part of activities marking International Human Rights Week.

At the event, Priscilla Vagu Ciesay, Co-founder of WAVE, applauded all the victims of torture for their bravery.

Haddy Drammeh, a representative from the Ministry of Justice at the department of African Centre for Legal Research and Training, thanked WAVE for the initiative.

She also highlighted that the country has been through many types of tortures and is still going through.

"Therefore, these initiative are laudable in the enforcement and implementation of the torture bill so that torture can be completely eradicated in the country."

She expressed her Ministry's resolve to collaborate with partners to bring justice to all victims of torture and perpetrators getting what they deserve.

Anna Njie, a representative from Female Lawyers Association of The Gambia (FLAG) assured her association's support to victims of torture in the country.

Adama Sarr, from The Gambia Federation of the Disabled, suggested the inclusion of Persons Living with Disabilities in the reparations processes.

Sainabou Drammeh, Peace of Mind, Gambia, encouraged victims to communicate about their feelings to people and seek psychosocial support to improve their healing process.

She equally advised society to be more welcoming and do away with stereotype to create room for victims to communicate.

The occasion was graced by women victims of torture including different types of persons living with disability.