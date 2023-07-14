Gambia: Parliamentary Session Embarks On Issues of COVID-19 Funds

13 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

The chairman of the Finance and Public Account Committee (FPAC) and also member for Brikama North, Alhagie S. Darboe, has said the ongoing parliamentary session was initially focused on updates from departments and institutions regarding the audit report on Covid -19 funds.

The effort by the Committee is geared towards maintainingtransparency and accountability, the FPAC Chairman said during an interview with journalists at the National Assembly.

"We started the last committee session and then we are continuing to clarify issues that were raised with the relevant agencies or institutions that suppose to give updates on those issues, and we are meeting this time around to go through that submission on the updates that they raised at the last review," Hon Darboe said.

The Brikama North NAM informed journalists that at the end of the session, the committee would write the report and validate it for submission to the plenary session in the September.

"You can only authenticate those supporting documents, if you claim that you made certain payments, and without adequate supporting documents, the auditors will make queries," he explained, saying: "Unless they are proven beyond reasonable doubt, those will remain intangible. Therefore, we want to thank the auditors for the job well done, as well as all departments and intuitions for their cooperation."

