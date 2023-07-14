Gambia: SK East to Commence 'Nawetan' Football Qualifiers This Weekend

Serrekunda East Sports Development Organization (SESDO) will commence its 2023 nawetan football season this weekend, starting with its usual qualifying round matches on Saturday 15 July 2023.

The SESDO qualifying round matches will see 48 teams vying for only four spots in the nawetan tournament proper. The last four teams from the 48 will battle it out with last year's relegated teams in playoff matches for places in the tournament proper.

According to the SESDO organizing committee, all qualifying round matches will be played at the Buffer Zone playing ground in Tallinding as they intensify preparation of their football pitch for the nawetan proper tournament.

"It promises to be an exhilarating tournament showcasing the talent and passion of football clubs from the Serrekunda East region," said Ebrima Jagne, Secretary General of SESDO.

He behalf of the organising committee urged all football enthusiasts, fans and supporters to stay tuned for the thrilling matches that will take place during the nawetan qualifiers, noting that the Buffer Zone will undoubtedly be buzzing with energy and excitement as teams compete for a chance to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

"On behalf of the SESDO Executive Committee, we would like to extend our gratitude to all stakeholders who will be involved in making the tournament possible. Your continued support and dedication to promoting sports development in our community is truly appreciated," he said.

Meanwhile, Serrekunda East will be playing this year's nawetan qualifiers matches both in the morning and afternoon respectively.