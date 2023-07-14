Gambia: Sports Ministry Embarks On Tour of Youth, Sports Projects

The Ministry of Youth and Sports under the leadership of Bakary Badjie is currently touring the country for the youth and sports projects being implemented under his ministry.

According to the ministry, the five-day tour which began on Monday is in line with the ministry's mission to deliver excellence in youth and sports development by ensuring that youth are guided towards entrepreneurship, employability, and leadership as well as by encouraging mass participation in sport.

The policy is backed by the provision of projects and facilities across the country.

The tour started in the North Bank Region, with a visit to Berending, where the entourage visited Momodou Jallow, a beneficiary of the Youth Revolving Grant launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in January 2021.

The entourage on Tuesday visited Kerewan Football Field under construction as well as the Farafenni Youth Centre which is also being constructed.

The youth and sports stakeholders, during the short meeting commended the ministry for the support rendered to youth and sports initiatives. They also requested for more support to realise their full potential.

The tour-party on Wednesday proceeded to the Central River Region and first visited a Youth Farm in Ballanghar, followed by a visit to the Ballanghar Football Field and Kaur Youth Centre.

The Minister and entourage on the same day proceeded to the Janjanbureh Mini-Stadium currently under construction, Armitage Football Field and finally to Bansang Youth Centre.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised over the delay of works at the Janjanbureh Mini-Stadium.