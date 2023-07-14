Gambia: RDA Supports Moh With Medical Drone Services

ARDA, a US-based Gambian registered foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Research Council, The Gambia recently introduced the first-ever medical drone services in the country.

The medical drone, which started its maidian operations recently, saw the delivery of essential medical supplies from Brikama Health Regional Office to Gunjur Health facility in Kombo South in just 15 minutes.

The move, widely credited to be less cost effective, efficient and less time consuming and is something that would greatly reduce burden on the Ministry of Health.

Also, the introduction of this drone services would now ensure timely delivery of medical supplies to nearest health facilities in the country.

Speaking shortly after the departure of the medical drone at Brikama Health Regional Office, Jeand'Arc Jarju Kujabi, Regional Director of Health Services at West Coast Region, commended ARDA Foundation and all partners for this latest technological development, which she said, would greatly reduce burden on the Ministry.

The coming of this medical drone service, she said, was long overdue and that it greatly changes the status-quo as tech innovations take shape around the globe.

The move, she added, shows that the country is not left behind in joining this latest digital system.

She expressed delight that the initiative has been piloted in the West Coast Region.

She thus urged Gambians to embrace this technology advancement, which she said, would go a long way in easing challenges in the transportation of medical items to various health centres across the country.

"It would also cut down fuel cost and looking at distance time period by vehicles, using the medical drone is more economical."

She revealed that the Ministry of Health has encountered numerous challenges in terms of transporting medical items from one health centre to another mainly due to traffic jam, fuel, among others.

"With the coming of this medical drone, we need to embrace and appreciate this service."

She added: "We at the level of the Regional Health office, welcome this technology with open hands. We need to take ownership of this medical drone and ensure its sustainability for the best interest of Gambians."

She thus thanked the Ministry of Health, ARDA Foundation, MRC among other development partners who are doing everything possible to make sure that Gambia has medical drone delivery services.