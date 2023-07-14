Nigeria: Why I Didn't Sign Wizkid, Davido - Don Jazzy

Mavin Records executive has revealed why he did not sign Wizkid and Davido to Mo' Hits, the now-defunct record label.

Don Jazzy, alongside D'banj, co-founded Mo' Hits Records in 2006 but the label dissolved in 2012.

In a podcast interview with Fisayo Fosudo, Don Jazzy said he could not sign Wizkid because Banky W's EME got to him first.

He said it could have been "amazing" if he had signed Wizkid to his label.

"Wizkid, obviously, I could not (sign), because Banky got to him first. That would have been amazing," he said.

The record label boss also listed some talented singers he "wish I could have signed" including Davido, Falz, Simi and Teni.

He said at some point, he had the opportunity to sign Davido but figured out the 'Assurance' hitmaker "will be fine" on his own.

"There are plenty of artistes I wish I could have signed. I like Simi. I did not sign but I wish I did. I like Teni. I had the opportunity for David, obviously. But I kinda figured that he will be fine," he added.

"Again, Falz. I love his work. We almost actually had a deal but it did not work out.

"At the end of the day, you cannot sign every artiste. If I see an artiste now that I like, off the top of my head I am thinking (of spending) fifty to a hundred million in one year to actually get to somewhere. There is a lot of work and there are some of artistes on your roster already."