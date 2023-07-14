Nigerian Puff Puff Amazing, Best I've Ever Eaten - Malala

14 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafza, has expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian foods and culture, describing the country's puff puff as amazing and the best she has ever eaten.

Malala stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

The nobel laureate said she ate Nigerian puff puff just before her speech at the United Nations, adding that the puff was "amazing."

Malala said, "I travelled so much around the world that every place seems like home. For me, I feel like I am a global citizen. We should celebrate each other's cultures and traditions and enjoy the food. I mean, I love jollof rice, plantain, and the food here.

"I also tried puff puff, it was amazing. Just before my speech at the UN, I was so hungry and I had like five minutes. And then I ate one puff puff and that was amazing. It was the best thing I took before the speech," she said.

Recall that, in 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban militants, who were enforcing a ban on girl-child education.

But, the girl child-education advocate delivered a powerful speech at the UN on July 12, 2013 to mark her 16th birthday.

The UN would later declared July 12 'Malala Day' in 2014 -- in honour of her advocacy and support for girl-child education across the world.

Malala visited Nigeria this week, where she met with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

She called on political leaders to invest more in girl-child education.

