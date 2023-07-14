Botswana: Summit Opens Doors for Small Businesses

Tlokweng — Away from the high-level discussions and protocols of the US-Africa Business Summit, some small entrepreneurs have spoken of potentially life-changing opportunities brought by the event.

One of them, Mr Oarabile Proctor, who deals in game and cow hides, said that the summit has helped him to make contacts with prospective international customers.

"I had a chat with some Americans and they were really interested in my products, especially cow hides. We are to meet again and discuss the logistics of exporting the products," he said.

Mr Proctor, whose business is based in Tsabong, told BOPA that he came to the summit at the invitation of Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) through the #PushaBw initiative.

Apart from the international clients, Mr Proctor said that he also met locals who showed great interest in his products as they are unique. His range includes rifle bags, pillow cases, mats, chairs and handbags.

The 38-year-old, who is self-taught, said he was expecting increased sales beyond the summit.

Print-making artist, Mr Moses Maaramele was all smiles as he revealed that foreign currency has been raining on him since the summit started.

"I have been trading in US Dollars and I am very confident of making a kill after the summit," he said.

Mr Maaramele, who was one of the category winners at the recent Nationals Arts Competitions, also said that he managed to establish contact with clients from the United States.

"We agreed that whenever I make new prints I should send some to them. So, I have begun making internationals sales. I wish the summit lasted a little longer," he declared.

The 50-year-old Maaramele, who is also self-taught, said he was not entirely new in dealing with internationals clients as he had been to the United States twice, first in 2006 through the Kellogg's Foundation and a few years later through the former Botswana Export Development and Investment Authority (BEDIA), the forerunner to BITC.

Mr Maaramele urged fellow artists to work hard and be original in order to break into the international market.

From Motlhabaneng, Ms Keotshephile Moshokgo, 64, represented Tsatsi Le Etla Basket Group, a syndicate of 28 women who specialise in basketry.

Ms Moshokgo said that although she had not recorded brisk business during the summit, she would not despair as the summit was more about networking than making sales.

"Even if we don't sell much, we are happy with the contacts we have established," she said.

Ms Lebogang Ngubevana of Maungo Craft - which produces edibles such as syrups, jams, sauces and fruit rolls from indigenous fruits - said that apart from using the summit as another gateway to the international presence, their products are also available on Amazon.

"Through Amazon, our products are available anywhere around the world such that even if you are a Motswana based overseas and miss the local taste, you can easily find what you are looking for," she said.

She disclosed that the products, which are mostly made from fruits such as morula and mowana, are also available in most local stores.

BOPA