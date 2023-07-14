Botswana: Axxess Exploring Investment Opportunities

Gaborone — Botswana is an economic success story and the country is worth considering for various investment opportunities, Mr John Olajide, the Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Axxess, an international healthcare technology company has said.

Speaking during a courtesy call on President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi at the Office of the President in Gaborone on July 13, the Nigerian-born Mr Olajide who built the Dallas, Texas, United States based Axxess from humble beginnings into a multinational company, said Botswana had a requisite investment climate.

He said his company, which had excelled in health technologies, had been looking at diversifying its portfolio by considering the possibility of pursuing different area such as the knowledge economy, power, hospitality and agriculture.

Mr Olajide, whose company has created employment in different countries, including his native Nigeria, looked to Botswana as one of the countries where investment was a possibility.

He commended President Masisi and the government for the country's success in hosting the US-Africa Business Summit.

He said after being awestruck by the 'spectacular display' during the culture night and warm hospitality of the summit, he was ready to tell more people across the world of the Botswana story.

Mr Olajide said Botswana was a 'gem of a nation' and said the country's beef sector could do well in Nigeria, which he said had a huge demand for beef for its population of over 200 million.

President Masisi also received a courtesy call from Mr Jonathan Miller the president of Airborne Lifeline Foundation (ALLF), a US and Botswana based philanthropic foundation that provides air transportation to the Ministry of Health to reach remote areas.

Accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, Mr Miller noted that the ALLF, was responsible for providing ministry of Health medical specialists with transport to remote health facilities, had started well to their five year plan to work with District Health Management teams in Kasane, Maun, Gumare, Hukuntsi, Ghanzi and Tsabong.

It was revealed that ALLF is still negotiating with Air Botswana for resources to be provided to cover Kasane, Gumare and Maun, but the programme was already successfully rolled out in some villages and neighbouring remote areas.

For the Hukuntsi, Ghanzi and Tsabong areas, a grand total of 694 patients had been seen by specialists through this platform, in the two month period from mid-May to mid-July this year, in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology, HIV/AIDS, paediatrics orthopaedics, paediatric surgery, urology, internal medicine among others.

The President thanked his guests for their endeavour to partner with Botswana in the medical field.

BOPA