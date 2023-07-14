Botswana Lesotho Relations Remain Solid

13 July 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Pako Lebanna

Gaborone — The historic bonds of bilateral friendship between Botswana and Lesotho, borne out of common history and values, continue to remain strong.

During a courtesy call at the Office of the President by Lesotho Prime Minister Mr Sam Matekane July 13, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the two countries shared a historical connection that remained solid.

The President thanked Mr Matekane for his presence in Botswana for the US-Africa Business Summit and for extending an invite for Dr Masisi to attend King Letsie III's birthday celebrations which take place on July 17.

Noting that this was Mr Matekane's first visit to Botswana since he was sworn in as Lesotho's Prime Minister and head of government in March this year, President Masisi called on his visitor to return to Botswana on an official state visit.

He also urged Mr Matekane and the Lesotho delegation to use the political and business contacts they might have encountered during the US-Africa Business Summit to benefit Lesotho and the broader Southern African Development Community region.

In response, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Masisi and the Botswana government for meticulously hosting the US-Africa Business Summit and the hospitality extended to the Lesotho visiting party including other delegates.

Meanwhile, President Masisi also received a courtesy call from Prince Phohlaphi Dlamini, a special envoy of the eSwatini monarch and head of state King Mswati III. Mr Chris Maurice, chief executive officer of Yellow Card, a financial technology firm that largely operates in Africa also paid a courtesy call on the President.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.