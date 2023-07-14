Botswana Lesotho Relations Remain Solid

Gaborone — The historic bonds of bilateral friendship between Botswana and Lesotho, borne out of common history and values, continue to remain strong.

During a courtesy call at the Office of the President by Lesotho Prime Minister Mr Sam Matekane July 13, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the two countries shared a historical connection that remained solid.

The President thanked Mr Matekane for his presence in Botswana for the US-Africa Business Summit and for extending an invite for Dr Masisi to attend King Letsie III's birthday celebrations which take place on July 17.

Noting that this was Mr Matekane's first visit to Botswana since he was sworn in as Lesotho's Prime Minister and head of government in March this year, President Masisi called on his visitor to return to Botswana on an official state visit.

He also urged Mr Matekane and the Lesotho delegation to use the political and business contacts they might have encountered during the US-Africa Business Summit to benefit Lesotho and the broader Southern African Development Community region.

In response, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Masisi and the Botswana government for meticulously hosting the US-Africa Business Summit and the hospitality extended to the Lesotho visiting party including other delegates.

Meanwhile, President Masisi also received a courtesy call from Prince Phohlaphi Dlamini, a special envoy of the eSwatini monarch and head of state King Mswati III. Mr Chris Maurice, chief executive officer of Yellow Card, a financial technology firm that largely operates in Africa also paid a courtesy call on the President.

BOPA