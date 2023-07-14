South Africa: All Five Heads of State to Attend BRICS Summit in Person - Ramaphosa

Harare — President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit will go on and be in person despite the persistent rumors over Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance, EWN reports.

This was revealed by Ramaphosa during a BRICS Business Council meeting in Sandton on July 13 since there have been concerns that the event might occur virtually in the wake of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest order for Putin. This, however, would not be the case, according to Ramaphosa.

The president of the BRICS Business Council, Stavrous Nichalouw, had earlier stated at the same occasion where Ramaphosa was speaking that all five BRICS heads of state will attend the gathering in August.

In June, 2023, South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor gazetted a notice providing diplomatic immunity to officials attending the the BRICS summit in August. The decision bore significance as it followed an international warrant of arrest issued by the ICC for Putin over alleged war crimes perpetrated by Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

The BRICS nations may consider a joint currency when they meet in Johannesburg in August, and Russia has reportedly been spearheading the push for the creation of a joint currency. Brazil has also thrown its support behind the idea. While China is also in favour of challenging what its ministry of foreign affairs calls U.S. "dollar hegemony".

Earlier, in May, the U.S. accused South Africa of secretly supplying arms to Russia, an explosive accusation that could spark a crisis for Ramaphosa's government, which claims to have a neutral stance on Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Responding to the allegations, the South Africa Presidency said it was public knowledge that a Russian vessel known as Lady R had docked in Simon's Town.

"Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the Government has undertaken to institute an independent enquiry to be led by a retired judge," the statement said.