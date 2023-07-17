South Africa: President Ramaphosa Interacts With Russia's Putin

16 July 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the call President Ramaphosa had with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, about the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the UN about the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The discussions also revolved around the African Leaders Peace Mission and the need for a permanent and sustainable solution to the movement of grain from Russia and Ukraine to the international markets.

As part of ongoing engagements on the conflict in the Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative , President Ramaphosa also held a telephone discussion with President Zelenskyy on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa will have further discussions with both leaders and the UN Secretary General about these matters.

