Liberia: Former Liberian Track Athlete Bill Rogers Set to Receive African Achiever Award in the United Kingdom

Monrovia — Bill Rogers, a former Liberian international track athlete and the Chief Executive Officer of the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation (BRYF), is set to be honored with the African Achiever Award on July 14. The prestigious award recognizes his significant contributions in improving the lives of young people in both the United States of America and his home country, Liberia.

The African Achievers Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates African excellence by acknowledging and honoring exceptional individuals and organizations across various industries in Africa. These individuals and organizations have made immense contributions to the growth and development of the continent.

A communication from the African Achievers Awards Reservations Office in the United Kingdom informed Mr. Rogers that the House of Lords banquet hall at the Palace of Westminster, UK Parliament, where the award ceremony will take place, is currently over-subscribed for reservations.

This year marks the 13th edition of the African Achievers Awards, an annual event that aims to recognize outstanding achievements.

During the ceremony, Rogers will share his life-story and the lessons he has learned at the House of Lords banquet hall. Additionally, he will have the opportunity to speak at the International Summit held at the European School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, Rogers expressed his honor in representing Liberia and Africa on a global platform focused on youth populations.

"I consider it a great honor and an opportunity to inspire others and make a positive impact. I strongly believe that my consistent hard work, dedication, and passion for my fellow friends have been recognized. I will celebrate this achievement with joy and gratitude and continue moving forward," Rogers said.

He further stated, "As I travel to the United Kingdom, it is important to remember the significance of this opportunity and the responsibility that comes with this achievement. I should always remain humble and appreciate the support and guidance from my friends and family members, especially Ms. Kenny, the African Achievers Special Representative in Africa, as well as the committee members who acknowledged my experience, work ethic, and story, aligning them with the program's objectives."

Rogers emphasized that speaking at the European School of Economics provides a wonderful platform to share his message of hope and inspire others. He aims to encourage young people to develop wisely, respect one another, and strive for personal growth.

"It is heartwarming to hear that a group of Liberian families in the UK is preparing an African meal for me. I cherish these moments and will never take anything for granted. I will continue to seize every opportunity that comes my way, as they are stepping stones to further growth and added value," Rogers shared.

He concluded, "I will maintain a positive mindset, stay focused on my goals, and embrace the journey ahead. Your presence at the 2023 13th edition of the African Achiever Award Committee and the House of Lords Parliament UK is a testament to my dedication and passion for humanity. No Movement, No Improvement."

Catheryn Kenny, the African Achievers Awards Country Representative, also spoke to FPA and mentioned that she had nominated three individuals to the committee in the United Kingdom. Considering Mr. Rogers' remarkable work over the years, she was not surprised that his name stood out.

"I nominated three individuals, but after the evaluation process conducted by the committee in the United Kingdom, only one name qualified, and that was Bill Rogers," Miss Kenny stated.

She added, "This does not mean that the other nominees are not doing well, but I believe the timing might not have been right. I was not surprised to see Rogers' name selected because I trust in his work. So, it was not a surprise to me."