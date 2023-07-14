Liberia: Foreign Minister Highlights Unprecedented Freedom of Speech By Outgoing U.S. Ambassador During His Term

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, has emphasized that the outgoing US Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy, has enjoyed an exceptional level of freedom of expression during his two-year tenure.

Ambassador McCarthy assumed his role in January 2021 and has consistently voiced his concerns about issues such as bad governance, corruption, the rule of law, and other challenges prevalent in Liberian society.

During his confirmation hearing after being nominated by former US President Donald J. Trump, Ambassador McCarthy pledged to make his presence felt by boldly speaking out against the "rampant corruption" plaguing the Weah-led government.

In his recent press roundtable with the Liberian media, Amb. McCarthy expressed disappointment over the government's failure to investigate sanctioned officials. He stated, "The Embassy is NOT 'okay' with it, and we find it disappointing that political parties are nonchalant about the Global Magnitsky sanctions. The U.S. Department of the Treasury spends many hours and other significant resources to research and approve sanctions on individuals. Though the Embassy is separate from the Treasury Department, we fully trust and respect the validity of these designations."

He further added, "The fact is that no Liberian Government entity has even formally taken up our accusations to initiate an investigation to determine the veracity of USG 'allegations.' This is extremely disappointing and discouraging. That said, if the voters of Liberia wish to elevate to public office individuals who have been sanctioned, that is their prerogative."

During his farewell reception hosted by the Liberian government, Foreign Minister Kemayah commended Ambassador McCarthy for his dedication and highlighted the unparalleled freedom of expression he had exercised during his term. Minister Kemayah stated, "Liberia is a beacon of freedom of expression, particularly freedom of speech. We are proud to be among the leading countries in the world that practice such openness."

He further elaborated, "It is this unprecedented freedom of expression in our country's history that enabled Ambassador McCarthy, who is concluding his successful term, to express his views freely during his tenure in Liberia."

Minister Kemayah expressed the government's satisfaction with Ambassador McCarthy's work over the past two years, emphasizing his role as a liaison between the international community and Liberia. He stated, "As the one in charge of our foreign affairs and the bridge connecting us with the international community, I can attest to his outstanding contributions."

He concluded by saying, "Ambassador McCarthy, as you bid farewell to the Republic of Liberia, we wish you all the best. Your service here will be remembered."

The Liberian Foreign Minister emphasized that the international community is an indispensable partner in Liberia's development efforts and reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding democracy and the rule of law.