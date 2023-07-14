Liberia: Goodluck Jonathan Calls for Issue-Based Campaigning Ahead of Elections

Monrovia — The Head of the West African Elder Council (WAEF) and Chairperson of the West African Elder's Forum in Monrovia, Goodluck Jonathan, has called for calm in Liberia and urged citizens to desist from inflammatory rhetoric that is capable of jeopardizing the nation's peace and undermining the democratic process of the country.

At a news conference Thursday, July 13, 2923, which climaxed his visit to Liberia on a pre-election engagement, the former Nigerian president also challenged the National Elections Commission (NEC) to inform the public on every step of the way on processes leading to October 10, 2023, presidential and general elections.

"I caution Liberians and politicians to embrace issue-based campaigning, abusive languages, and insults have no place in our society and should have no place in our elections," he said.

The visiting ECOWAS team met with all stakeholders, including civil society, the President of Liberia George Weah, both Houses of the Legislature, the National Elections Commission, and Ambassadors accredited to Liberia and key opposition leaders including Alexander Cummings of the ANC, Joseph Boakai of the UP, Senator Prince Johnson.

He also warned against hate speeches, and politics of bitterness, adding its effects are dangerous for democracy, peace, and sustainable growth.

He also cautioned Liberian politicians to honor the Farmington Peace Accord and refrain from acts that could threaten the conduct of peaceful elections.

"As a way of posing confidence in the elections, we urge the National Elections Commission and the security apparatus to regularly communicate their programs and activities for the elections in order to reassure the citizens that elections are going on in accordance with the plans, he said.

Mr. Jonathan was accompanied by the former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso and ECOWAS' Commission President, Kadrie Desire Ouedraogo.

The former Nigerian Head of State disclosed he has taken concern about the level of hate speech in the name of free-speech permeating Liberia's democratic atmosphere, something he says needs to be turned down for the good of Liberia and Liberians.

He wants Liberians to take on the good examples from other elections in the sub-region and build upon those experiences for the October polls as the world watches Liberia conducts her own electoral affairs again.