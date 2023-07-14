Liberia: Foundation for Better Liberia Calls for Fair Trial in Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott's Case

Monrovia — The Foundation for a Better Liberia (FOBEL), an intellectual center at Barnesville Junction, is calling for a fair trial in Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott's case following the death of her foster daughter, Charloe Musu, at her residence.

On February 21, 2023, Charloe Musu, a foster daughter of Cllr. Scott, was gruesomely murdered.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the group, Sekou M. Bility, said the death of Charloe has gained the attention of local and international media and institutions due to its gruesomeness and its political implications. Cllr. Jerome Verdier has implicated Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee and Varlee S. Telleh, a patrolman of the Monrovia City Police, in relation to the death.

"The Foundation for Better Liberia has extensively followed the matter, including the Liberia National Police press conference held on June 21, 2022, at the Charles Gbeyon Hall, MICAT, and the indictment of the Counselor and three others, namely Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, Gertrude Newton, and Alice Johnson, by the grand jury at Criminal Court 'A' on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and making false statements to law enforcement officers or authority," Chairman Bility said.

He added: "The Foundation for Better Liberia (FOBEL) has carefully examined these reports and does not intend to question the report or the ability of the authorities and individuals involved in these matters, but rather to be one of the many voices calling for a free, fair, and unbiased judgment."

According to FOBEL, the George Weah-led government has failed to win a major case since its inception. The group believes this casts a dark cloud on the outcome of the case.

Bility continued: "We also urge our international partners to be fully involved in the process during this politically charged period to prevent the matter from being politicized."

He further stated: "As part of our history-making in the judiciary and advocacy, the Foundation for Better Liberia calls for equal justice in Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott's case and condemns all political interference by actors that may undermine our justice system."