Liberia: Bodger Scott Johnson Takes Over PPCC As New Executive Director, Vows to Make it 'Best Integrity Institution'

Monrovia — The newly appointed Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Bodger Scott Johnson, has pledged his unflinching commitment to ensure the PPCC becomes the best integrity institution in Liberia in his discharge of duty as head of the PPCC for the next four years.

Mr. Bodger Scott Johnson, on Thursday, was inducted into office as the new Executive Director of the PPCC replacing Atty. Roseline Nagbe-Kowo following her four-year tenure expiration.

Mr. Johnson in his induction remark at the PPCC office in Monrovia, has stressed that his leadership will enforce compliance, monitoring, adequate, and transparency in the procurement sector be e-procurement of all financial bidding, and as well strengthen the working relationships with all partners.

"Under my leadership, my team and I here at the PPCC will ensure that this commission becomes the best integrity institution in Liberia ensuring compliance, monitoring, adequate and transparency towards reviewing procurement and concession documents, mitigating and preventing corruption in the procurement processes here at the PPCC,' he said.

According to him: "We will certainly work with the three key components which include people, process, and paperwork to improve the procurement process at the PPCC across national government. We are more than willing to work with every governmental institution as it relates to their procurement plan and implementation saying that they are more than willing to work with every government institution as it relates to their [procurement plan and implementation," New PPCC Boss said.

Mr. Johnson said about the three components of the procurement processes: "People need training, the procurement process is long because of the lack of more compliance staff, and the paperwork is cumbersome from procuring entities and at PPCC. My goal is to improve the procurement process. And I certainly welcome the transition to E-procurement. How can we fast track the turnaround time for procuring entity to get their goods or services this be a paramount concern" he stated.

"The primary objective of the PPCC is to ensure the economic and efficient use of public funds in public procurement and to ensure that public procurement and concession processes are conducted in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner," Mr. Johnson added.

The program which was held at the PPCC office was graced by several government and diplomatic partners who expressed confidence and trust in the new leadership headed by Mr. Bodger Scott Johnson but urged him to maintain their trust and confidence despite believing he can do better.